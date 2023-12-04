Spotify is cutting around 1,500 jobs worldwide in a third-time attempt to become more a profitable company

In a message sent to employees on Monday, CEO Daniel Ek said the jobs were being cut as part of a “strategic reorientation.”

The post didn't specify how many employees would lose their jobs, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed that it amounts to around 1,500 staff or 17% of its global workforce.

This is the streaming services third round of layoffs this year.

The company announced in January that it was axing 6% of total staff. In June, it cut staff by another 2%, or about 200 workers, mainly in its podcast division.

Despite being the largest music streaming platform, Spotify has long struggled to be profitable.

It used cheap financing to expand the business and “invested significantly” in employees, content and marketing in 2020 and 2021, Mr Ek said in his message to employees.

But the Stockholm-based company was caught out as central banks started hiking interest rates last year, which can slow economic growth , he added.

“We now find ourselves in a very different environment. And despite our efforts to reduce costs this past year, our cost structure for where we need to be is still too big,” he said.

Mr Ek said the “leaner structure” of the company will ensure “Spotify’s continued profitability.”

Spotify posted a net loss of 462 million euros (about £396 million) for the nine months to September.

The cuts come as the technology industry reckons with the end of a decade of rock-bottom interest rates that propelled their growth, prompting some of the industry’s giants, including Amazon, Google, and Meta to announce hundreds of thousands of job cuts this year.

