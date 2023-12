There is no consensus on the main story of the day as snow, strikes, politics and TV licences vie for attention on the front of Monday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily TelegraphDaily Mail

The Telegraph reports Mr Sunak has said “the BBC should be realistic about what it can expect people to pay at a time like this”.

Daily Mirror

The Guardian

i

Daily Express

The Times

The Independent

The Sun

Daily Star

Metro

Financial Times