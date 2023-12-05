Covid Inquiry: Boris Johnson faces two-day interrogation on pandemic decisions

Boris Johnson faces a two-day grilling at the UK's Covid-19 Inquiry, where he'll be faced with tough questions on the government's early handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former prime minister will be confronted by claims that he was too slow to impose lockdowns, he didn't understand the science, and he presided over a toxic culture in Downing Street that hampered the government's response to the virus.

Mr Johnson is expected to admit his government made mistakes, but that the decisions he made ultimately saved lives.

He will give evidence to the Inquiry on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its second module on UK decision-making and political governance.

(left to right) Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and former PM Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

The former prime minister has been the subject of several explosive claims throughout the Inquiry so far, perhaps the most damning that he sanctioned the deaths of elderly people.

According to previous witnesses, he was often "bamboozled" by the science, he didn't think Covid was "a big deal", and he believed Covid was "nature's way of dealing with old people".

Mr Johnson's aide during the pandemic, Lord Edward Lister, said his boss "would rather let the bodies pile high than impose another lockdown" - a phrase Mr Johnson denies using.

Meanwhile, extracts from the diaries of former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, also shown to the Inquiry, suggest that Mr Johnson wanted to let Covid "rip".

It is likely that Mr Johnson, as part of his evidence, will point to his pandemic successes - especially the rollout of the vaccine and ending the third lockdown when he did.

Also likely to come up at the Inquiry on Wednesday and Thursday is the former prime minister's style of governing.

It has been fiercely criticised by witnesses before the Inquiry, not least by Mr Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who claimed Mr Johnson asked scientists whether the virus could be destroyed by blowing a "special hair dryer" up the nose.

ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks previews the key questions that Boris Johnson is likely to be asked during his appearance before the Covid-19 inquiry

Play Brightcove video

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case also accused Mr Johnson's inner circle of being "feral", while others, such as senior Tory Michael Gove, defended the former prime minister to the Inquiry.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock was one of those to blame the Downing Street culture on Mr Cummings, who created a "culture of fear" at the heart of government. Mr Hancock also suggested Mr Johnson would have been under “enormous pressure” from then-chancellor Rishi Sunak not to impose another lockdown for economic reasons.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “Boris Johnson will be at the Covid inquiry and looks forward to assisting the inquiry with its important work.”

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era.