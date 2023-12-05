Police investigating massive explosion which destroyed Virginia house

Play Brightcove video

Footage of the explosion shows a huge fireball shooting debris and flames into the air (Credit: CNN via X/@connormaj)

Police in the United States say they are investigating the circumstances that led to a massive explosion destroying a property on Monday night.

Officers had initially been responding to reports of a man firing a flare gun between 30 to 40 times in the Bluemont neighbourhood, in north Arlington, Virginia.

A preliminary police report showed that the suspect had fired the flare gun from inside his home, but no property damage or injuries were reported.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the house a short time later, and tried to make contact with the suspect by telephone and loudspeaker, but he remained inside without responding.

Police said that the suspect discharged several rounds from a suspected firearm, as officers tried to execute the warrant.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the explosion. Credit: AP

A large explosion then occurred at around 8.30pm local time, with the suspect inside the property at the time it was levelled. Police said it was not immediately clear what happened to the suspect.

Video of the explosion shared on social media shows a huge fireball shooting debris and flames into the air.

No officers suffered serious injuries from the explosion, and an investigation into the circumstances that led to it is ongoing, police added.

Federal agents and fire investigators were at the scene and assisting with efforts, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The explosion itself was reported as being heard more than two miles away, with some residents describing a "tremor" shaking through their homes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...