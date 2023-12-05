UN warns of 'even more hellish scenario' in Gaza as Israel widens offensive

Israel has told residents to evacuate as forces pounded targets in crowded southern Gaza.

Israel military says it hit hundreds of Hamas targets and has destroyed about 500 tunnel shafts in Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 15,800, the Hamas-run health ministry said, with 70% reported to be women and children.

Ceasefire talks have collapsed after Israel pulled its negotiators from Qatar, blaming Hamas for not fulfilling 'its part in the agreement'.

The United Nations has warned the situation in Gaza is on the brink of becoming "even more hellish" as conditions deteriorated amid continued heavy bombardment in the south from Israel.

Israel has issued ordered evacuation orders from towns and villages near Khan Younis, where people have been taking refuge in recent weeks.

As the Israeli military begins its ground offensive and continues it airstrike raid over the south of the enclave, fears are mounting over where civilians are to go.

Credit: AP

An estimated 1.8 million people in Gaza are thought to be internally displaced, with the UN stating that "nowhere is safe" and "there is nowhere to go".

In a statement, Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, said over 700 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the resumption of hostilities bringing the death toll to over 15,800.

It also acknowledged the dire humanitarian situation, adding "if possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond."

"What we see today are shelters with no capacity, a health system on its knees, a lack of clean drinking water, no proper sanitation and poor nutrition for people already mentally and physically exhausted: a textbook formula for epidemics and a public health disaster."

Hamas hostage families set to meet with Netanyahu

The families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza say they are set to meet Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after demanding a sit-down with him.

They have sought meet with Netanyahu and his Cabinet since a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that saw the release of 105 hostages expired.

It's reported that an estimated 135 hostages remain in Hamas captivity. Credit: AP

But they claim Netanyahu and other leaders have dodged their requests to meet for days.

It's reported that an estimated 135 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

The families say they want to hear from Netanyahu that he has their relatives’ fate in mind as Israel moves ahead in its conflict against Hamas.

