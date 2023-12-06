Senior Royals pictured together for first time since Endgame book release

A new picture of King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales has been released following an event at Buckingham Palace.

The King and Queen Camilla led the Royal Family, including Princess Kate in a sparkling pale pink Jenny Packham dress, and Prince William, in welcoming ambassadors, high commissioners and other diplomats to Buckingham Palace for a glittering reception on Tuesday night.

The event was the first time senior members of the monarchy have appeared together since an alleged royal race row broke out, following the publication of a book which named two members of the Royal Family who allegedly spoke about the skin colour of Meghan and Harry's unborn child.

The Princess of Wales wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

It comes after the publication of the Dutch edition of author Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, named two members of the royal family who are alleged to have raised “concerns” about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales were identified as the royals who were alleged to have had conversations about Archie's skin colour in the book, which examines the fall-out of the Sussexes’ exit from the Royal Family.

Mr Scobie has defended his book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming he did not identify the two royal family members.id.

No evidence has been presented to back up claims the King and Princess had spoken in racist terms and Prince Harry clarified in an ITV interview in January that he didn’t consider talk of Archie's skin colour by his family as “racist”.

Instead, the Prince told Tom Bradby during his publicity tour for his own book, Spare, that he thought his family had issues with “unconscious bias”.

The King and Queen greeted guests at the evening reception Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The Royal Family have made no comment on the allegations but a royal source suggested the palace is considering “all options”.

The family presented a united front at the white-tie event on Tuesday, a highlight of the royal calendar in the run-up to Christmas that see more than 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps were hosted in the palace’s state rooms.

Royal women traditionally wear tiaras and other jewellery pieces for the occasion.

Camilla wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara with a diamond brooch which belonged to the late Queen Mother and a diamond bracelet which belonged to the late Queen.

The tiara, worn by the late Queen in her accession photographs, was a wedding gift from her grandmother, Queen Mary, when Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.Kate dazzled in the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, which was often worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

It was given to Diana by the late Queen as a wedding gift in 1981.

