Police said a suspect was found dead Wednesday as officers responded what officials of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, called a “confirmed active shooter” on campus.

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon, " Las Vegas Metro Police said on X.

The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote on X at around 11.45am local time. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Three students at the university told CNN affiliate KVVU that they were evacuated within 30 minutes, and walked past a window that was shot through with "glass everywhere."

They added that they could "hear the gunshots" and that "a lot of people were panicking."

Another student told KVVU: “I was sitting outside, I was just having breakfast. I heard three loud booms and I was like, oh, what was that?”

“Police showed up, then I ran inside. After two minutes, more shots. I ran into the basements, and I was there for 20," they added.

The shooting has occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in US history on October 1, 2017, when a mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas killed 60 people and wounded hundreds more.

Beam Hall is the home of the university’s Lee Business School and features food service kitchens and laboratories, computer labs and classrooms, according to its website. It is five stories high.

The White House said it is monitoring the shooting reported at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) “very closely.”

