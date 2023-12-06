Taylor Swift named Time Magazine's person of the year

Taylor Swift has been named Time Magazine person of the year for the second time.

The pop icon had dominated headlines across 2023 for her sold out Eras Tour, concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about her selection.

Beyond her personal successes her influence has sent waves through society, with Harvard University set to offer a 'Taylor Swift and Her World' class, and US newspaper chain appointing a specialist reporter dedicated to Swift.

The musician was also named Person of the Year in 2017 - making her the first woman to take the crown twice - when she was hailed for encouraging women to speak out on sexual harassment.

Time says it makes its decision based on “the individual, group, or concept that has had the most influence on the world throughout the previous 12 months.”

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was awarded the title.

