Cutting The Cost of Christmas

After a year of rising food prices, soaring mortgages and high fuel costs, as a nation we’re expected to have around £3 billion less to spend this Christmas. Many of us will be feeling the pinch, so how can we make the most of this festive season on a budget? Angellica Bell has been looking into the ways we can keep costs down and still have fun this Christmas.

Inflation means that Christmas 2023 will be a lot pricier than Christmas 2022. An ease in inflation doesn't mean that prices are going down, it just means that prices are rising less quickly. Myron Jobson, Personal finance expert, Interactive Investor

We’ll meet the Strong family in Lancashire, who like many are looking for ways to save this Christmas. Mum Rosemary, Dad Joe and their three children will be following the advice of our money-saving experts to see if they can get their festive spending in the black, rather than the colour of Rudolph’s nose.

We're definitely feeling the pinch, especially around Christmas because all the bills have gone up. Any extra money we usually would've had, it's actually gone on those bills. Definitely this year we're going to have to cut back and budget a lot more. Rosemary, Morecambe

Money savvy Mum Gemma Bird will reveal how she keeps costs down when buying presents and going on festive family days out. She’ll share nifty DIY gift ideas which use every-day household items, as well as her top tip of using online marketplaces to cover the cost of this year's presents.

Consumer expert Iwan Carrington shares some crafty ideas to save money whilst decking the halls at home, and top chef Mickael Weiss will reveal how to make a delicious Christmas dinner for half the price.

One Christmas food favourite that’s seen price rises this year is chocolate. We’ll visit Whitakers in North Yorkshire which has been making chocolate treats for 130 years to see how they will be facing Christmas amid record high production and energy costs.

Keeping our energy bills down whilst hosting and cooking is more important than ever during this season, so super-saver Mark Thompson from Cheshire will show us hacks around the home to keep the warm in and costs down.

Christmas this year could potentially be an expensive one, but with inflation coming down there is hope that next year we could all have a Merry Christmas without potentially breaking the bank.

The good thing is that inflation is coming down and I think it will continue to come down all the way up to Christmas and into next year. The price increases we’ve seen more recently will definitely not repeat to the same extent next year. Lisa Hooker, Leader of Industry for consumer markets, PwC

