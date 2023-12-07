Play Brightcove video

Yesterday, Boris Johnson was heckled by protestors as he told the inquiry he was 'sorry for the loss and suffering' caused by the pandemic.

Today, he complained of 'absolutely absurd' characterisations of the Partygate scandal. Here is a breakdown of the key moments of Thursday's Covid Inquiry.

Boris Johnson has called the "dramatic representation" of the Partygate scandal a "travesty of the truth".

During his second appearance at the Covid Inquiry, the former prime minister said the way in which Downing Street Covid rule-breaking gatherings were represented was "absolutely absurd."

Taking questions at the inquiry on Thursday, he said: “I really want to emphasise, and you talk about the impression, the version of events that has entered the popular consciousness about what is supposed to have happened in Downing Street is a million miles from the reality of what actually happened in Number 10.”

He added that he was speaking on behalf of “hundreds and hundreds of hard working civil servants who thought that they were following the rules”.

He said the “characterisation, the representation has been of what civil servants and advisers were doing in Number 10 has been a travesty of the truth”.

The inquiry was then shown a WhatsApp conversation between Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Mr Johnson, which Counsel Hugo Keith said was sent around the time that reports started to emerge on Downing Street partying.

On December 17, 2021 Mr Johnson wrote: “In retrospect we all should have told people – above all Lee Cain – to think about their behaviour in number ten and how it would look. But now we must smash on.”

'Let it rip'?

Mr Johnson said he did not back a "let it rip" Covid strategy despite the term being regularly used in discussions inside Downing Street.

The former PM strongly rejected the idea that he backed such a strategy as the government grappled with rising Covid cases in September 2020.

He did however concede that the idea behind the phrasing came from discussions within Number 10, while he worked on a response to the impending second wave.

The questioning came after Mr Johnson was pressed on a diary entry from Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's former chief scientific adviser, who said Mr Johnson was "obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life."

In another entry from October, the top scientist said the then-prime minister was “obsessed with [the] average age of death being 82”.

Later, in May 2021, Sir Patrick wrote: “PM meeting – Cx (Chancellor, then Rishi Sunak) suddenly pipes up on incentives already in place. Argues that we should let it rip a bit.”

Mr Johnson firmly denied that the extracts represented a glimpse into a government that favoured no national lockdown “until the last possible moment” and instead backed a tiered system.

'Eat Out to Help Out' or 'Eat Out to Help the Virus Out'?

In a statement, Mr Johnson also told the inquiry that “Chris (Whitty) and Patrick (Vallance) must have known, or did know, about Eat Out to Help Out”.

This is despite the pair stating the opposite and that they only became aware of the scheme when it had become public.

Mr Johnson continued: “I said that because it wasn’t a very secret thing. It was, I thought, a pretty well-publicised scheme, and I’m fairly confident that it was discussed several times in meetings in which I believe they must have been present.”

He says he understands now that the pair do not feel they were properly consulted, but added: “I don’t quite understand how that could have happened”.

“I remember being surprised, later, I think it was in September, when Chris says ‘this is eat out to help the virus’," he added.

“And I thought, ‘well, that’s funny’, because I didn’t remember any previous controversy about it.”