Rishi Sunak said his Rwanda Bill 'blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights to Rwanda from taking off' - Anushka Asthana reports

Rishi Sunak has defended his new Rwanda Bill, insisting it "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights to Rwanda from taking off".

The prime minister has vowed that his last-ditch attempt to send illegal migrants on planes to Rwanda will "finally stop the boats", as he tries to temper frustrations within the Tory Party.

Mr Sunak's press conference on Thursday followed the shock resignation of his former Immigration Minister less than 24 hours earlier, who claimed the Bill was a "triumph of hope over experience".

But the prime minister, who will give Ministers powers to disapply sections of the Human Rights Act in order to prevent legal challenges to flights, said: "I'm confident I can get this thing done."

Robert Jenrick, once an ally of Mr Sunak, quit his Cabinet role on Wednesday citing "strong disagreements" over the government's immigration policy.

Criticising the new Rwanda Bill, he said: "I refuse to be yet another politician who makes promises on immigration to the British public but does not keep them."

His comments echoed those of the former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, another key figure on the right of the Party, who said the Bill "doesn't come close" to her demands.

Ms Braverman and Mr Jenrick were both advocates of disapplying all human rights treaties in a bid to prevent legal challenges to Rwanda flights - including leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if necessary.

Addressing the backlash in the Downing Street press briefing room, the PM argued his Bill "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights from Rwanda taking off."

"The only extremely narrow exception will be if you can prove with credible and compelling evidence that you specifically have a real and imminent risk of serious and irreversible harm," he added.

"We will get flights off the ground, we will deter illegal migrants from coming in and we will finally stop the boats."

'We have set the bar so high that it will be vanishingly rare for anyone to meet it'

The government's new Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill is the second strand of the PM's plan to get illegal asylum seekers deported to Rwanda, after the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful in November. The bill compels judges to treat the African nation as a safe country and now must be voted on by Parliament. It will be debated by MPs on December 12.

Ministers will be given powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act, with Mr Sunak stating on Thursday "you better believe" his government will block all "spurious human rights claims" that challenge removals to Rwanda.

"Our domestic courts will no longer be able to use any domestic or international law, including the Human Rights Act, to stop us removing illegal migrants."

But crucially, it does not go as far as allowing them to dismiss the ECHR, which ignores the calls of hardliners within the Conservative Party.

Mr Sunak said: "If we go any further the entire scheme will collapse and there is no point having a Bill with nowhere to send people to.”

The Kigali government has stressed the need for the new UK legislation to be compatible with international law.

ITV News' Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana asks Rishi Sunak if the vote on the Rwanda Bill will be seen as a 'confidence vote' in his government

In a mini-reshuffle on Thursday morning, Mr Sunak split ministerial responsibility for the role of immigration minister after Mr Jenrick's dramatic resignation.

He appointed Michael Tomlinson as the illegal migration minister and Tom Pursglove as the minister for legal migration and delivery in the Home Office. Michael Tomlinson will attend Cabinet, which meets every Tuesday morning.

The prime minister will hope his new Rwanda Bill staves off any further tension within his Party and appeases those who wanted to see the toughest possible legislation to ensure flights can take off for the African nation.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, he said: "Today the Government has introduced the toughest anti-illegal immigration law ever. “I know that it will upset some people and you will hear a lot of criticism about it, so it’s right to explain why I have done this.”

Saying his family “came here legally” and “like most immigrants, they integrated into local communities”, Mr Sunak said illegal immigration "undermines not just our border controls, it undermines the very sense of fairness that is so central to our national character."

He added he "understands why some people take the risk of getting in to unsafe dinghies to cross open waters" but "we've got to finish the job" on ending small boat crossings in the Channel.

'Stopping the boats' is one of Mr Sunak's five pledges for the year and has been repeatedly held up by legal challenges.

