Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing fresh sexual assault allegations after a woman claimed he and two other men raped her in a New York City recording studio two decades ago when she was 17.

The lawsuit is the fourth sexual assault case to be filed against Combs in recent weeks.

The woman, whose name has not been disclosed in the filing, said she was in high school in Detroit in 2003 when she met Harve Pierre, the then-president of Combs' Bad Boy Entertainment record label.

She said Pierre flew her to New York on a private jet and took her to a recording studio, where she was given alcohol and drugs until she was incapable of consenting to sex.

In her account she said Pierre, Combs and a man she didn't know then took turns raping her.

The lawsuit included photographs of the woman sitting on Combs' lap, which were allegedly taken on the night she was assaulted at the recording studio.

Combs released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, denying the allegations against him, without making reference to any particular court filings.

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he wrote.

Combs Global, the parent company of Bad Boy Entertainment, did not immediately respond to ITV News' request for comment.

A series of allegations against Combs have emerged in recent weeks as the New York's Adult Survivors Act expiration date approached, prompting women to take their last chance to file assault lawsuits.

Combs was accused of rape and years of physical abuse as part of a lawsuit filed by his former partner, R&B singer Cassie, in mid-November, followed by two additional lawsuits by separate accusers a week later.

Combs, 54, is a multi-Grammy award winning artist, who founded the record label Bad Boy in 1993. He has previously gone by the stage names Puff Daddy and P Diddy.

