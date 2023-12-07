People in the Seychelles have been told to stay in their homes following major destruction caused by an industrial explosion and severe flooding.

Local media sources reported that two people had been killed and several injured overnight.

The combination of events prompted President Wavel Ramkalawan to declare a state of emergency and he said schools would be closed.

All citizens excluding essential workers have been ordered to stay indoors.

"Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement," the president's office said in a statement.

Alongside the heavy rainfall, which induced landslides on Mahe island, there was an explosion at an explosives store in the Providence industrial area, causing further destruction.

The Seychelles International Airport is still operating and ferry services between islands are still operating for visitors, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by The Seychelles Islands tourist board.

Mahe is the largest island in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The Seychelles is made up of 115 islands and is the least populous country in Africa, with just under 100,000 residents.

