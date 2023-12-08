£201 million jackpot makes tonight's EuroMillions the most lucrative in history

Tonight's EuroMillions jackpot is the most lucrative in the game's history at £201 million.

A player would need to match the five main numbers and the two lucky stars to bag the entire jackpot.

The gigantic sum would make the winner roughly as rich as Ed Sheeran, Sting or Rod Stewart, all of whom have an estimated fortune of £200 million.

Anybody matching five numbers plus one star will win £130,554.30, while just the main numbers by themselves has a £13,561.20 prize pot.

The jackpot would surpass the current record of £195 million, which was won by an anonymous player on July 19, 2022.

Before that, couple Joe and Jess Thwaite topped The National Lottery's rich list with a £184 million win. Two other mystery winners landed the same sum on May 10, 2022.

EuroMillions is the biggest prize draw run by The National Lottery, which gives a large portion of its funds to good causes.

The National Lottery created 39 new millionaires in the month of November.

