Australian camper, 23, dies after being buried alive in sand pit

A young camper has died after falling into a pit of sand in Australia, police have said.

Josh Taylor, 23, was left in a critical condition when the sand pit walls fell in around him, covering him in 1.5 metres of sand on December 2.

Some 15 people tried to help dig and pull him out of the pit - reportedly dug to roast a pig - but by the time he was out he was left with severe injuries and did not have a pulse.

The incident happened on Bribie Island, a popular camping spot north of Brisbane.

Friends and family tried to provide CPR before being taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

On Thursday his family decided to have his life support turned off after six days.

In a statement sent to news.com.au his family said his injuries were too severe to overcome.

They said: "He fought as hard as he could and is the most courageous person we will ever know.

"He was the best son, brother, boyfriend and mate we could all have wished for.

"We love you Josh and will miss you every minute of every day.

"Goodbye mate, until we see each other again."

Brisbane police appealed for information and said they believe there may be "numerous people who were present and are yet to speak with police".

They added: "Officers are appealing to those people, as well as anyone who may have dash-camera footage from the northern end of Bribie Island on Saturday to come forward."

A fundraiser to support Taylor's family has raised AU$66,000 (£34,000).

