Gaza activists charged after Labour leader Keir Starmer confronted in Scotland

Two people have been arrested and charged after a protest in Scotland that saw the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer confronted by pro-Palestinian activists.

Police Scotland said a man, 33, and a woman, 26, were charged in connection with alleged disorder offences following the demonstration which took place outside a gala dinner.

Footage shows activists waving Palestinian flags as they accosted the Labour leader at Glasgow Central Station on Thursday.

He has faced immense criticism for his refusal to back calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, instead choosing to favour humanitarian pauses in-line with the Conservative government.

Sir Keir was met by protesters as he arrived and footage posted on social media showed activists surrounding a Range Rover and shouting as he got into it.

The protest continued outside the Crowne Plaza hotel, where Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also came in for criticism from protesters.

It appeared the Labour leader was also confronted by activists when he was on the train.

Footage shared on social media shows Sir Keir being asked "how many people have to die" before his team escorted the activist out of the carriage.

Police Scotland confirmed the two people who were arrested have now been charged. A force spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with disorder offences following a protest in Congress Road, Glasgow, on Thursday December 7, 2023. “A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

