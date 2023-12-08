This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Warning: ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine's video report contains images that some viewers may find very distressing

In the biggest hospital in southern Gaza the doctors don't need a bedside manner because the beds ran out long ago.

Now, they have to crouch over the constant steam of new arrivals, who can't be laid out anywhere else but on the cold hard floor.

What a world to be born into. This is the brutal reality of A&E today as medics struggled to save the wounded brought in after Israeli air raids resumed at dawn.

One man told ITV News he was injured when an airstrike came in just as he was running to get his brother and cousin out of harm's way.

Smoke rises in the Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike. Credit: AP

Before the temporary truce that came to an end on Friday last week, this was the largest hospital in a supposedly safe area. Seven days later it is at the heart of the danger zone.

Currently, an estimated 100,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and, as pictures of clothes and bedding illustrate, most of the buildings were residential.

In early October, an Israeli government official predicted that Gaza would become a land of tents, and so it seems.

The Shamali family from Gaza City have had to move four times. Rahaf, who is 20, has kept a video diary of her family's experience of the war so far.

They have done their best to stay ahead of a war that at times has got close.

Rahaf told ITV News that on one occasion in Khan Younis Israeli tanks were just 200 metres away.

She added that half an hour after her family fled, the tanks shelled the place in which they'd been staying.

Filming from the closest Israeli town to Gaza today, ITV News heard Hamas rockets fired in our general direction.

Rahaf Shamali explained to ITV News how she and her family avoided a near fatal encounter with Israeli tanks. Credit: ITV News

It seems there is much fighting still to be done if Israel is to achieve it's stated aim - the destruction of Hamas.

But what exactly does that look like? One metric is stopping the Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, and while they're greatly reduced they've not been halted completely.

Another metric is killing the Hamas leadership and, in particular, its commander in the Gaza Strip.

In the meantime, however, Palestinian civilians continue to pay the highest price in this war.

