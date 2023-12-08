Hunter Biden is facing charges over tax-related offences in California in the second criminal case brought against US president Joe Biden's son.

Mr Biden has been indicted on nine counts after e vidence found he had spent large sums of money on drugs, escorts, and luxury hotels and cars.

The president's son “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” US attorney David Weiss said in a statement.

The charges revolve around at least $1.4 million (£1.1 million) in taxes the president's son owed between 2016 and 2019 - a period in which he has admitted he was struggling with addiction.

The back taxes have since been paid.

Documents in the case detailed how Mr Biden had spent his money over that period, including drugs, escorts, and luxury hotels and cars, “in short, everything but his taxes," prosecutor Leo Wise wrote.

Scrutiny of Hunter Biden and his business dealings has only intensified after President Biden launched his re-election bid for 2024.

If convicted, Mr Biden, 53, could spend a maximum of 17 years in prison.

Mr Biden's defence attorney Abbe Lowell accused Mr Weiss of “bowing to Republican pressure" in the case.

“Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought," Lowell said in a statement.

Mr Biden already faces federal firearms charges in Delaware after he was accused of breaking laws against drug users having guns.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two tax charges in a Delaware court in July, after a plea deal he had struck over tax evasion and a gun charge collapsed as a judge refused to accept the proposed agreement.

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. Credit: AP

The case comes as the Republican party has called for an impeachment inquiry to be opened into President Biden and his family's business dealings.

Kevin McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee's investigation so far has found a "culture of corruption" around the US president's family.

So far there has been no evidence to prove that President Biden, in his current or previous offices, abused his role or accepted bribes.

The White House declined to comment on Thursday’s indictment.

