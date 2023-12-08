Palestinian men stripped and lined up in streets of Gaza, footage shows

Footage has emerged appearing to show men - one of whom is understood to be a journalist - undressed and lined up on the streets of Gaza after reportedly being detained by the Israeli military.

The group of men are seen stripped down to their underwear, kneeling in rows with their heads bowed on an empty street guarded by armed soldiers. Other footage shows a group of men in similar positions in a field.

The first video appears to be filmed from the vantage point of a soldier guarding the men.

A third clip appears to show undressed detainees in the back of moving army trucks.

ITV News spoke to the brother of Palestinian journalist, Diaa Al-Kahlout, who was said to be among the group. He said he recognised his brother in the footage.

He said the IDF had come to their neighbourhood in Beit Lahia, where his brother had stayed to look after their elderly mother who could not move, and demanded over loudspeaker for all men to come down to the street.

Men who appear to be detained by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip Credit: AP

When they did not comply, soldiers went from house to house dragging men into the street and forcing them to strip, he said.

Mr Al-Kahlout is a correspondent for Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news outlet, or The New Arab. It is one of the few pan-Arab news outlets with a physical presence remaining in northern Gaza.

In a statement on its website, the local news provider said Mr Al-Kahlout was among dozens of men arrested at gunpoint in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, along with his brothers, relatives and others.

Eyewitness accounts reported by The New Arab said the men were searched and humiliated before they were taken to an unknown location.

The news outlet reported Mr Al-Kahlout was forced to leave his disabled daughter behind, adding that Israeli soldiers allegedly beat and stripped him.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the IDF and the Israel Security Agency, known as Shin Bet, "arrested and interrogated hundreds suspected of involvement in terror activities."

"Over the past day, many also surrendered," Mr Hagari said. "The intelligence we are gathering during the interrogations serves us during the continuation of the fighting."

"We investigate who is connected to Hamas, and who isn’t. We arrest everyone and question them," he added.

Mr Hagari said heavy fighting was also continuing in the north, in the Jabaliya refugee camp and the district of Shujaiya.

ITV News has contacted the IDF for comment.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was "deeply concerned" by reports of Mr Al-Kahlout's "arrest in northern Gaza along with his family members”.

CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour said: “The Israeli army should disclose his location, release him immediately, and take steps to ensure the safety of all journalists covering this war, especially those in Gaza who face imminent harm.”

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by heavy fighting in and around the southern city of Khan Younis. Deliveries of food, water and other vital aid have been unable to reach much of Gaza.

More than 80% of the territory's population have already fled their homes.

