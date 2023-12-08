Pop star and TV presenter Marvin Humes left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on Friday night after receiving the fewest public votes.

This puts Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew, Nigel Farage, and Josie Gibson in the final four of the 2023 season.

For their final weekend in the Australian jungle, the group will be taking part in the infamous celebrity cyclone.

The celebrity cyclone is the tradition sees the contestants dress up as superheroes as they try to walk up a huge water slide whilst being pelted with obstacles. These usually include a rotating platform, a wind machine, and torrents of water.

Sam Thompson Credit: ITV

Sam Thompson - TV personality and Radio DJ

Before entering the Jungle, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson said it "feels like a dream" to be taking part in the show, which he has been watching since he was a child.

Mr Thompson is a reality star and radio show host, who temporarily left his gig presenting Greatest Hits Radio to compete in the jungle.

His cheerful attitude has made him a fan-favourite.

In camp, the 31-year-old also opened up about his ADHD diagnosis and how it affects him.

"No-one really spotted it beforehand at school, but if you look at all of my report cards, every single one says the same, it says: ‘Likeable enough guy, but lacks focus'," he said.

“I remember crying into my textbook because I can’t understand the words that are going into my head. You want to do good. You don’t want to be mischievous or anything like that.”

Nigel Farage Credit: ITV

Nigel Farage - GB News host and former MEP

When he first went into the jungle, GB News presenter and former politician Nigel Farage said his hope for the series is to dispel what he believes are public misconceptions, including being "mean spirited".

Outlining his reasons for finally accepting an offer to take part this year, Nigel said "it’s such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am."

Despite being a controversial figure in the jungle, Farage has managed to get into the final four.

Farage has found himself at the centre of several clashes in the show, with YouTube star Nella Rose calling him out for comments he made about cultural appropriation.

Tony Bellew Credit: ITV

Tony Bellew - Former professional boxer

Tony Bellew is a former professional boxer, who competed from 2007 to 2018.

He has since worked as a boxing analyst and commentator. In 2020, Bellew appeared in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020.

Despite appearing fearless, Mr Bellew said in the camp that he was afraid of snakes and spiders.

At one point in the camp, the former boxer also spoke about why he stopped boxing.

“My body stopped me. It’s so dangerous, it’s brutal,” Mr Bellew said.

“Boxing is the most damaging sport in the world. A professional boxer, it’s estimated that he will get hit in the head 50,000 times a year… [I thought], ‘That’s going to catch up with me at some point."

Josie Gibson Credit: ITV News

Josie Gibson - ITV's This Morning host

Josie Gibson is now the only woman in the final four.

She is best known for being one of the hosts of ITV's daytime show This Morning.

Describing herself as ‘motherly’, Ms Gibson says one of the nicest things about entering the jungle will be getting to know celebrities she wouldn’t normally meet.

“I love it when people sit and tell stories and I hope people won’t think I am too nosey but I love chatting to them and finding out about them. I love people from all walks of life."

She added: “I don’t think I will get too bored as if I am with lots of people, like I will be in camp, then I think we can have a laugh together.

"It’s actually going to be nice being in one spot for a change as I travel a lot.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday at 9.30pm.

