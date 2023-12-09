The King and Queen have chosen a coronation day photograph taken at Buckingham Palace for their Christmas card this year.

The image shows Charles and Camilla in the palace throne room following the coronation.

Taken by photographer Hugo Burnand, it captures the couple standing side-by-side, with Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla wearing Queen Mary’s Crown. The King is also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate. Made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, the robe was worn by King George VI in 1937.

The Queen is wearing her robe of estate made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. She also wears her coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The image – taken on the day of the coronation, May 6 2023 – has been selected for the couple’s second Christmas card since Charles became King.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also released their Christmas card photo. Credit: PA/Josh Shinner

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also released their official Christmas card image, which shows the family arranged around a chair and all wearing shirts. William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Windsor earlier this year.

In the monochrome image, Princess Charlotte sits on a chair, while the rest of the family stands around her. The family photo was captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

