Pro-Palestine protest marches through London following US ceasefire veto

A pro-Palestine protest calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war will march through the streets of central London on Saturday.

The march will start at Bank Junction at midday and finish in Parliament Square, with an exclusion zone prohibiting any protesters from assembling around the Israeli Embassy.

It comes after the UK chose to abstain on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza – a motion that was vetoed by the US.

A post on Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s website says: “Join us in the streets of London for our National March for Palestine on Saturday December 9 to call for a full ceasefire and an end to the war on Gaza.”

Another demonstration is underway in the capital as the UK faces criticism over its stance to not support a UN motion voting for a humanitarian ceasefire, Olivia Guthrie reports from the march

Previous weekends have seen thousands of protesters and counter-protesters converging on the capital.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted saying: “A protest organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign will take place tomorrow, beginning at Bank junction in the City of London from midday.

“Conditions in place under Sec 12 of the Public Order Act require protesters to stick to the agreed route as shown in the map below.

“Further conditions are in place that mean speeches must end by 4pm and the assembly at the end of the protest must end by 5pm.

“There is also an exclusion zone in place prohibiting any protesters from assembling in the area around the Israeli Embassy, shown on the map below.

“We will keep the need for further powers and conditions under review.

“Officers will again be distributing leaflets to those taking part in the protest.

“Our message is clear – keep on the right side of the law and report those who don’t.”

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Friday, UK ambassador to the UN Dame Barbara Woodward Britain backs “further and longer pauses” to get aid to Palestinians and to allow the release of Israeli hostages.

But she argued to the council that “we cannot vote in favour of a resolution which does not condemn the atrocities Hamas committed against innocent Israeli civilians” on October 7.

Meanwhile, a protest organised by the Climate Change Coalition is also set to begin at midday on Saturday in St James’s Square and end at Trafalgar Square, calling for “leaders at Cop28 to act on the climate crisis”.

