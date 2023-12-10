GB News presenter and former MEP Nigel Farage has finished third on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former leader of the Brexit Party made it this year's final with former professional boxer Tony Bellew and reality star and radio presenter Sam Thompson, who went on to win the show.

The Made In Chelsea star was crowned king of the jungle after being voted the winner of this year's I'm A Celebrity.

Leaving I’m A Celebrity after 23 days in camp, Nigel Farage said: “The legs are a bit weary,” as he tucked into a glass of champagne.

Asked why he took part in the show this year, having been asked before, he said: “I had time to do it and I’m 60 next birthday and going to reach an age where you can’t do it.

“This is very physical, bringing buckets of water, doing the challenges, so now was the right time to do it and I’m very pleased I did. I did my best to show no fear at all in the challenges.”

On whether he was surprised to finish third, he said: “I’m not surprised, I’m absolutely thrilled, not everyone likes the stuff I’ve campaigned for and stood for over the years but we are all entitled to an opinion and I’m a human being like anyone else.

“I hope this programme has shown I’m as human as anyone else.”

This year's final episode saw Farage keep a cool head while locked in the “panic pit”, an underground metal box filled with snakes, for his final bushtucker trial of I’m A Celebrity.

He joked: “Lots of people would like the snake to strangle me, I suppose, Their dream might come true.”

Asked if he had dealt with a lot of snakes in his time, he said: “European parliament was stuffed with them, terrible lot.”