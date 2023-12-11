Barbie has dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations for 2023 with nine nominations.

Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film is up for best picture musical or comedy, as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and three of its original songs.

In a statement, Gerwig said she “can’t wait to bring the Barbie party to the Globes.”

It is tied for second-most nominations in Globes history with Cabaret from 1972. Robert Altman’s Nashville remains the record-holder with 11 nominations.

It was closely followed by its release date twin and second half of the "Barbenheimer" cinema meme phenomenon, Oppenheimer.

Cristopher Nolan's three-hour epic scored eight nominations, including best picture drama, as well for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy on the set of Oppenheimer. Credit: Universal Pictures

The Golden Globes, now a for-profit endeavour with a larger and more diverse voting body, announced the nominations on Monday for its January awards show.

In recent years the awards have been hit by scandal, such as a lack of diversity in the voting body, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses.

But now the voting body has grown to 300 members, following backlash to a 2021 report in the Los Angeles Times found there were no Black members in the group which was then composed of 87 foreign journalists.

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on January 7.

Films nominated for best motion picture drama include Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, Celine Song’s Past Lives, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest.

In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, Barbie was joined by Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December and Poor Things.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon both received seven nominations each.

Poor Things saw nominations for Lanthimos, its actors Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Tony McNamara for screenplay.

Killers of the Flower Moon got nods for Scorsese, for direction and co-writing the screenplay with Eric Roth, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.

