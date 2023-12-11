Plans have been announced to allow French pupils to enter the UK on school trips without a passport, after the government made a U-turn.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to “ease the travel” of school groups at a summit in March after a decline in travel.

From December 28, children from schools in France will be able to travel with an ID card to enter the UK.

Home Secretary James Cleverly announced the changes are permitted only on "an organised educational trip without the usual passport or visit visa requirements."

It waters down a policy initially introduced during Brexit, which required Europeans to use a valid passport instead of travelling on national identity cards.

In October 2021, when the crack-down was announced, former Home Secretary Priti Patel said the move was a "clamp down on the criminals that seek to enter our country illegally using forged documents."

She added: “By ending the use of insecure ID cards we are strengthening our border and delivering on the people’s priority to take back control of our immigration system.

“We are doing this as part of our new plan for immigration, which will be firm on those who seek to abuse the system, and fair on those who play by the rules.”

But since the rules were introduced, school trips to the UK from the EU have fallen 40%, according to a survey from the Tourism Alliance.

Using ID cards to travel across borders is a well established option used by Europeans, with the UK being one of a few countries which did not issue ID cards while it was part of the EU.

Earlier this year, the Channel Islands participated in a pilot scheme following a "significant decline" in the number of visitors from France since the UK left the EU and new travel restrictions came into effect.

Under the scheme, passengers travelling on commercial ferries between the island and France for a day trip were allowed to travel using a national ID card rather than a passport.

The scheme was initially set to run between April to September 2023 but has since been extended to 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…