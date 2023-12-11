Rwanda: Right-wing Tories don't believe Sunak's legislation 'goes far enough'

A group of right-wing Tory MPs doesn't believe Rishi Sunak's new Rwanda legislation "goes far enough", as the PM faces arguably the most perilous week of his premiership so far.

The prime minister's emergency Rwanda legislation “provides a partial and incomplete solution” but does not go “far enough to deliver the policy as intended”, the so-called Star Chamber of lawyers for the Tory European Research Group (ERG) said.

Hardline Brexiteers from the ERG and other right-wing factions of the Tory Party met in a summit on Monday to discuss the proposed legislation.

Mr Sunak, who is currently giving evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry, will be desperately hoping his fractured party can unite behind the Bill when it's put before a vote on Tuesday.

The government has insisted the Rwanda scheme, through which asylum seekers in the UK would be deported to Kigali, is a key part of the PM's plan to “stop the boats”.

Mr Sunak opted to give ministers the power to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act in a bid to "block" legal challenges to flights carrying illegal migrants.

Outlining the Bill last week, he said it "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights from Rwanda taking off."

"The only extremely narrow exception will be if you can prove with credible and compelling evidence that you specifically have a real and imminent risk of serious and irreversible harm," he added.

"We will get flights off the ground, we will deter illegal migrants from coming in and we will finally stop the boats."

But, crucially, the Bill doesn't give MPs the power to dismiss the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) which is what hardliners, including former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, and former Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, had demanded.

Mr Jenrick dramatically quit last week after the PM released details of the newly drafted Bill, saying it was a "triumph of hope over experience" and doesn't go far enough.

However, Home Office modelling, seen by The Times newspaper, suggests that 99.5% of individual legal challenges submitted by asylum seekers will fail to block their deportation under the Bill - an argument Mr Sunak will no doubt use to appease his right-wing critics.

The more moderate wing of One Nation Conservatives will hold a separate evening meeting in Parliament before releasing a statement on their judgment.

