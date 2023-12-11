By Rachel Dixon, Multimedia Producer

Zara is facing backlash after it was claimed an advert for a jacket made references to the conflict in the Middle East.

The retailer posted pictures of a model surrounded by rubble, wearing a black studded leather jacket.

She was carrying what appeared to be a mannequin wrapped in a white bag.

People on social media drew parallels to the scenes in the Gaza Strip where 18,000 Palestinians have died since fighting began between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) confirmed it received 50 complaints about the campaign.

"Complainants argued the imagery references the current Israel-Hamas conflict and is offensive," the body told ITV News.

A spokesperson said: "We're reviewing these complaints (to emphasise, we are not currently investigating this ad) and as such we can't comment any further at this time."

'The Jacket' advertising campaign posted on Instagram by Zara.

Zara told ITV News the campaign, entitled "The Jacket”, was created in July and shot in September.

The series of images showed unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created "with the sole purpose of showcasing craft-made garments in an artistic context," Zara told ITV News.

A spokesperson said: "Some of our customers shared negative feedback and we regret this misunderstanding, as this was not our intention.

"Zara has a deep respect for the beliefs, and social and cultural values of all our customers and teams."

The hashtag #BoycottZara has been trending on social media and images of branches of the clothing store with 'Free Palestine' sprayed in red across the display window have also emerged online.

Last month, Marks & Spencer apologised following accusations that an outtake from its star-studded Christmas advert showing burning coloured paper hats resembled the Palestinian flag.

M&S said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, in early November: "Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home advert, which was recorded in August.

"It showed traditional, festive coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate.

"While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don't enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused."

