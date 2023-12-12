Alicia Keys plays surprise performance for London commuters

Play Brightcove video

'Now you're in London!': Scores of commuters lined up to watch Alicia Keys play a surprise piano set at London St Pancras

Alica Keys surprised commuters with an impromptu performance at London's St Pancras International station on Monday.

The American singer-songwriter sang and played a handful of her greatest hits to scores of people gathering around her.

Playing on Elton John's piano, which is located on the concourse of the station, the Grammy-winner had the crowd singing along and cheering to her songs, including "If I Ain't Got You," "Empire State of Mind" and "Lifeline."

Cheers rang out as she changed the lyrics of Empire State Of Mind from "now you're in New York" to "now you're in London".

The surprise gig followed Ms Key's performance at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball, which took place last weekend at the London O2 Arena.

