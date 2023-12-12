Play Brightcove video

COP28 is at risk of finishing today without a deal as anger grows over a 'weak and watered down' draft agreement that one charity described as a 'dog's dinner', ITV News Science Correspondent Martin Stew reports from Dubai

COP28 was supposed to wrap up at 7am UK time today, but the word in Dubai is talks could continue late into Tuesday night.

The watering down of plans to agree to a complete "phasing out" of fossil fuels on Monday has divided the climate conference and left consensus a long way off.

The UK is amongst a host of countries that say they will not sign the text as it is.

Representatives of the Pacific islands say that recommending what states "could" (rather than must) do would kill the 1.5C target and sign their death warrant.

So what are the problems with the wording as it is? Here are four:

Use of “could” in the energy paragraph, with none of the options amounting to a full phasedown or out

No timelines for action beyond vague assertions of mid-century targets

Few, if any, finance commitments supporting developing countries’ energy transitions

*No clear steer on a way forward for adaptation finance (how to make the world habitable in the face of climate change)

The UAE has staked its International Reputation (and a lot of money) on getting an "ambitious" agreement.

Critics argue the oil-rich nation has a vested interest and that the COP process is being greenwashed by fossil fuel money.

On the other side, if anybody is going to persuade Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to change their stance, COP28’s President Dr Sultan Al Jaber is arguably the man best-placed to do so.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...