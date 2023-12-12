Final members of K-pop boyband BTS expected to report for military duty

K-pop boyband BTS are officially out of the spotlight as the last two members are expected to report for military duty imminently.

Singers RM and V have started their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management agency announced this week. The pair debuted their buzz-cut hairstyles on social media.

This came a day before two of their bandmates, Jimin and Jung Kook, were also expected to report for military duty.

The three other members - Jin, J-Hope and Suga - are already months into their conscription.

A TV screen shows images of RM, left, and V, debuting their military haircuts, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station. Credit: AP

The group plan to reunite sometime in 2025 after they finish their service, though news of the hiatus has devastated their worldwide fanbase.

The band are globally revered, and are estimated to contribute over $5 billion (£3.9bn) to the South Korean economy each year.

Jin and J-Hope are serving in the army while Suga is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service.

According to HYBE, the band’s management company, RM and V arrived at an army boot camp in the central Korean city of Nonsan to start their 18-month compulsory service.

The company said Jimin and Jung Kook would report to the army together.

It didn’t immediately confirm South Korean media reports that they would be at the boot camp on Tuesday.

BTS have asked their fans not to visit the military bases, though hundreds have defied their wishes. Credit: AP

All seven members have asked fans not to visit the military bases, though hundreds have defied their wishes.

"I've been so happy to have been a part of BTS for the past 10 years," RM said in a statement on his Instagram account.

"Eighteen months can feel both long and short at the same time and I’m sure this period will be a strange and new time of inspiration and learning for all of us.

"See you in the future. I love you a lot."

Under South Korean law, most able-bodied men must perform 18-21 months of military service.

Special exemptions are granted for athletes and classical artists who excel in certain kinds of international competitions tied to national prestige, but such privileges haven’t been extended to K-pop singers.

Last year, a fierce public debate flared over whether BTS members should proceed with their military services, with some politicians arguing that their artistic achievements were worthy of exemption.

The discourse ended in October 2022 when their management company announced that all seven of the band’s singers plan to fully serve their military duties.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast...