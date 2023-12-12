Jennifer Aniston has revealed she texted Friends co-star Matthew Perry the morning of his death, telling US outlet Variety "he was happy".

Perry, who became a superstar playing the sarcastic funnyman Chandler Bing during 10 seasons of the hit comedy series, died aged 54 at his Los Angeles home in October.

On Tuesday, an interview with Aniston and her Morning Show colleague Reese Witherspoon - who also starred as her sister in Friends - detailed Perry's life before his death.

"As he said, he’d love to be remembered," Aniston said.

Matthew Perry, left, with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox Arquette, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in 2002. Credit: Fineberg/AP

"He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape.

"He was happy - that’s all I know.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty.

"He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy."

Perry spoke candidly in interviews and in his memoir about his battle with alcohol and drug addiction during his time on Friends.

By the end of the 10th series of the show, he became “entrenched in a lot of trouble”, Perry revealed years later.

Aniston added: "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy.

Perry died on October 28 at the age of 54. Credit: PA

"He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one.

"I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Witherspoon said: "You all were so close. It’s incredible what was born of those friendships, and how you guys have always taken care of each other for years and years.

"It’s really beautiful and set standards for our business, as well, with the way you respected each other. I feel lucky that I got to be on that show," Witherspoon added, referring to her small role on the show as Rachel's sister, Jill Green.

The cast all shared personal tributes to Perry on Instagram in the weeks following his death.

They had initially released a joint statement on October 31, saying they were "so utterly devastated" by his passing.

Courtney Cox said she had been 'grateful for every moment' she had alongside Matthew Perry. Credit: Warner Bros

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement said, as published by PEOPLE magazine.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Perry was laid to rest on November 4 in Los Angeles at a private funeral attended by his Friends co-stars, including Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow.

Want more entertainment news? Listen to our podcast, Unscripted...