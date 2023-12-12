Israel strikes on Gaza continue after global calls for ceasefire rejected

Israeli forces carried out strikes across Gaza on Monday night and into Tuesday as they pressed ahead with an offensive that officials say could go on for weeks or months.

International calls for a ceasefire has left both Israel and its main ally, the United States, increasingly isolated.

The war ignited by Hamas' October 7 attack in southern Israel - in which 1,200 were killed - has already brought unprecedented death and destruction to the impoverished coastal enclave, with much of northern Gaza obliterated.

More than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 80% of the population of 2.3 million pushed from their homes.

The health care system and humanitarian aid operations have collapsed in large parts of the territory, and aid workers have warned of starvation and the spread of disease among people in overcrowded shelters and tent camps.

Overnight strikes in southern Gaza - in an area where civilians have been told to seek shelter - killed at least 23 people, including seven children and six women, according to The Associated Press.

Islam Harb’s three children were among those killed overnight when Israeli airstrikes flattened four residential buildings in the the town of Rafah on the Egyptian border.

The family was sharing their home with nine displaced people, he said.

“My twin girls, Maria and Joud, were martyred, and my little son, Ammar, also martyred,” he told AP.

In central Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah received the bodies of 33 people killed in strikes overnight, including 16 women and four children, according to hospital records.

A crater in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike. Credit: AP

Many were killed in strikes that hit residential buildings in the built-up Maghazi refugee camp.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital, ordering all men, including medics, into the courtyard, said Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman for the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

The UN humanitarian office said the hospital has 65 patients, including 12 children in intensive care and six newborns in incubators.

Some 3,000 displaced people are sheltering there, it said, all awaiting evacuation because of severe shortages of food, water and electricity.

The military says it is rounding up men in northern Gaza as it searches for Hamas fighters.

At another hospital in northern Gaza, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said a surgeon was wounded Monday by a shot fired from outside the facility, which it says has been under “total siege” by Israeli forces for a week.

The UN secretary-general and Arab states have rallied much of the international community behind calls for an immediate cease-fire.

But the US vetoed those efforts at the UN Security Council last week as it rushed tank munitions to Israel to allow it to maintain the offensive.

