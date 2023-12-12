President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as part of a last minute bid to secure aid to Ukraine, as officials warn US money for the war effort is running out.

The potential funds would come from Joe Biden's request for an additional $110 billion (£87.51 billion) aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs.

Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion (£48.85 billion) for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of the package, but this is at serious risk of collapse in Congress due to a debate over US immigration policy and border security.

Republicans are insisting on strict US Mexico border security changes, which Democrats have denounced as draconian, in exchange for the overseas aid.

“It is maddening,” said Senator Chris Coons, a close ally of Biden, “a very bad message to the world, to the Ukrainian people.”

US President Joe Biden has requested $110 billion from Congress in national security funding. Credit: AP

Zelenskyy's arrival comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is grinding into its third year and US funding hangs in the balance - the country has already provided $111 billion (£88.31 billion) to the war effort.

The Ukrainian leader's time in Washington will include meetings on Tuesday at the White House and with Congress, as part of a bid by the Biden administration to persuade lawmakers to pass a $110 billion funding bill.

He will meet privately with senators and new House Speaker Mike Johnson, then talk with Biden at the White House as the once robust support for Ukraine appears to be slipping.

The White House said the time was right for Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington as Biden pushes lawmakers to approve the aid package before the new year.

Zelenskyy kicked off his visit to Washington on Monday with a speech at a defence university, where he warned that Russia may be fighting in Ukraine but its “real target is freedom” in America and around the world.

He also issued a personal plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued support for Ukraine.

Ahead of Zelenskyy's high-stakes meetings, the White House late Monday pointed to newly declassified intelligence that shows Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on Russia in recent fighting along the Avdiivka-Novopavlivka axis — including 13,000 casualties and over 220 combat vehicle losses.

The Ukrainian holdout in the country’s partly-occupied east has been the center of some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.

