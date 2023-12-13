Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series Homicide: Life on The Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died on Monday.

His publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed Braugher died after a brief illness, aged 61.

During his established career, the Chicago-born actor was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards – four of which were for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine which first aired in 2013 and ended after eight seasons in 2021.

He also established himself in the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, the lead role on Homicide: Life on the Street, a dark police drama based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create The Wire.

Braugher most recently starred in She Said, the 2022 film about the New York Times journalists who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein’s years of sexually abusing women. He played Times editor Dean Baquet.

The actor's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews was among those paying tribute to him Monday night.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews said on Instagram. "I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts.”

Lo Truglio, who starred as Charles Boyle on the popular sitcom, said he remembers Braugher flying home from filming every weekend to be with his wife Ami Brabson and their three children.

He wrote on Instagram: “We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it.

“He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue.”

Braugher was married for more than 30 years to his Homicide co-star Ami Brabson.

He is also survived by sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.

