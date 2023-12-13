Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity, the Archewell Foundation, suffered an £8.7 million drop in donations in the space of a year.

US tax filings released this week reveal that the couples' charitable organization received just under £1.6 million in donations in 2022.

This is in stark contrast to the year prior, in which Archewell received £10.3 million in donations.

In 2021, multiple donors contributed to the charity, but last year the money came mostly from two unnamed donors, who sent £794,215 each, the filings show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not take a salary of their own, but Archewell Executive Director James Holt was paid £181,255-a-year, including a £15,904 bonus.

Archewells' five employees in 2022 earned salaries equalling to £508,984 for the year.

The filings come after Archewell published a one-minute montage of their engagements this year, which heavily featured Harry and Meghan.

The couple also have two for-profit media production companies: Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

In June, the couple's reputed $20 million Spotify deal with Meghan's Archetypes podcast came to an end after airing only one season.

Prince Harry was also seen in court this week for his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

The lawsuit claims that journalists at the groups' titles were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities. A ruling is set to be made later this week.

