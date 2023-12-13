Suspected Kinahan gang leader Liam Byrne extradited to UK

Liam Byrne, alleged to be one of the most trusted members of Ireland's Kinahan organised crime group, has been extradited to the UK.

The 42-year-old from Dublin was flown from Spain to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged with firearms offences.

It comes after he was arrested in June while eating in a restaurant in the Alcudia area of Mallorca.

Arrest warrants were obtained after messages on encrypted messaging service, Encrochat, indicated that Byrne was potentially involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for January 8, 2024. Another suspected member of the crime group, Jack Kavanagh, 23, from Tamworth, who was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police on May 30 at Malaga Airport, remains in custody in Spain awaiting extradition.

