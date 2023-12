One story dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers as they concentrate on Rishi Sunak winning a vote in the House of Commons on his Rwanda deportation plan.

The Prime Minister emerged victorious despite the threat of opposition from Tory MPs, but many of the papers warn he faces more tough battles over the legislation.

The Daily TelegraphFinancial Times

Daily MailDaily ExpressThe Guardian

Metro

The TimesThe Independent

iDaily Mirror

Daily Star