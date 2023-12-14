Airports urged to introduce new scanners that could end 100ml liquid limit

Airports should introduce new scanners which will eliminate the need for passengers to remove liquids and laptops from their luggage as soon as possible, a minister has said.

The next generation of scanners, which use CT (computer tomography) scans rather than X-rays, could mark the end of the 100ml liquid limit, and the need to remove toiletry bottles from luggage for security checks.

Transport minister Anthony Browne told the Commons that many airports have already introduced the new technology, and urged those who had not to start bringing it in before a deadline in June next year.

But he was warned by Iain Stewart, the Conservative chair of the transport select committee, that new passenger scanners should be phased into use across UK airports to prevent delays.

Mr Stewart told MPs: “This new technology will greatly improve passenger experience at airport security. For example, it will obviate the need for those lovely little plastic bags we all just love to stick our liquids into.

Transport minister Anthony Browne. Credit: UK Parliament

“But there is a worry amongst airports that the passenger scanners, if they are introduced for every passenger at the one go, could lead to delays as people get used to that new technology.

“Can I urge him to discuss with the airport operators the opportunity for perhaps phasing in the introduction of these new scanners and remove the possibility of delays?”

The minister responded: “This new technology will bring huge benefits for passengers, as the chair of the select committee said, and I think we will all be delighted to see the end of those little plastic bags with the little bottles in, and it will improve safety.

“The answer to his question is that the screening of passengers by the security scanners is already being phased in.”

Mr Browne added: “Government has long been clear with airports about the requirements for the next generation of security checkpoints.

“The deadline for implementation has already been delayed several times, partly because of Covid, and other factors.

“Airports were consulted on the June 2024 deadline and many airports have successfully trialled it, they are already phasing it in, and June 2024 is the end deadline.

“So my message to airports is to start implementing it now, don’t wait for the deadline, but I am meeting the Airport Operators Association immediately after these questions and will discuss it with them.”

