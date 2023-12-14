Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative said Thursday.

During his established career, the Chicago-born actor was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards – four of which were for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine which first aired in 2013 and ended after eight seasons in 2021.

When the 61-year-old's death was announced on Monday, his publicist Jennifer Allen said he had been through a brief illness.

Braugher generally revealed little about his private life, and his death was unexpected for many of his co-stars.

He told the New York Times in 2014 that he stopped smoking and drinking years ago.

The Chicago-born Braugher had his Hollywood breakthrough in the 1989 film “Glory” acting alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman.

He went on to play Detective Frank Pemberton, the lead role in the NBC police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street,” for seven seasons.

He would win the first of two career Emmys for his work on the show.

Lo Truglio, who starred as Charles Boyle on the popular sitcom, said he remembers Braugher flying home from filming every weekend to be with his wife Ami Brabson and their three children.

He wrote on Instagram: “We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it.

“He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him.

"He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue.”

Braugher was married for more than 30 years to his Homicide co-star Ami Brabson.

He is also survived by sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.

