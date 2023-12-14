Play Brightcove video

Calls have been ramped up for the music industry to do more to save small venues following the closure of Moles in Bath which hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran, Oasis and Blur over 45 years, ITV News' Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda has the latest

They’re small, often they’re sweaty, but if you’re lucky you might just see a future star.

Grassroots music venues are not just great nights out, they can be launchpads for successful careers - known as the ‘research and development’ department for the music industry.

Very few, if any, artists start performing in front of thousands. Usually its hours spent in front of tens or hundreds of avid music lovers that help singers, bands and DJs hone their craft.

One of those venues is Moles in Bath, which was forced to close its doors permanently earlier this month after 45 years.

It had hosted and highlighted the likes of Ed Sheeran, Oasis, Blur, Pulp, The Killers and many many more.

Co-owner of the Moles, Tom Maddicott, described the venues closure as "heartbreaking" Credit: ITV News

Co-owner Tom Maddicott described the decision as being driven by "a combination of things."

"The cost of living crisis is a big one. We have got very high rent, utilities have gone up, stocks have gone up. Obviously all our customers are feeling it as well and haven’t got as much money to go out.

"It’s heartbreaking to see it close, absolutely devastating," he added.

Pop Rock duo Tears for Fears, best known for their hit ‘Everybody Wants to Rule The World’, got their big break at Moles.

Speaking about the importance of small music venues to British music, member Curt Smith told me "that’s the breeding ground for new acts. That is how we got signed, the record label came to watch us play live at Moles."

"You cannot replicate that feeling of being up close to a band in a small venue. I think if that disappears, that’ll be a very sad day."

Curt Smith from pop duo Tears for Fears said it would be "a very sad day" if smaller venues close Credit: ITV News

Grassroots music venues are struggling around the country. According to the Music Venue Trust (MVT), more than 120 venues have closed in the last 12 months.

That continues at a rate of one venue per week shutting for good.

While arenas, stadiums and outdoor concert events are thriving, the smaller stages are suffering.

The MVT is calling on the bigger locations to help ensure the smaller ones stay in business.

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, believes that "we should be putting money from every ticket sold in an arena and stadium back into supporting the development of new artists.

"They are going to open a new arena in Manchester for 23,000 people. If just £1 of a ticket goes to fund places like Bath Moles, we wouldn’t have these problems."

Interestingly, in France 3.5% of all ticket income from major music events goes to support grassroots venues and artists.

Rock band IDLES have benefited hugely from years of trying and testing music in smaller venues Credit: ITV News

Rock band IDLES have benefited hugely from years of trying and testing music in smaller music venues.

Formed in 2009, they’ve been nominated from two Grammy awards. Their fifth studio album TANGK is coming out on 16th February, before beginning a huge world tour on 29th February.

Asked if they’d have gotten as far as they have without grassroots live music opportunities, Joel Talbot said "absolutely not."

These venues "allow people to come and experience music. They can discuss new ideas and hear new sounds."

While Mark Bowen remembers that in the small venues "we were allowed to make mistakes, we were allowed to experiment with our performance and get comfortable with it and most importantly gain our confidence."

Currently, 84 grassroots music venues are in crisis. They actually don’t make money from programming a new artist who plays original music.

It’s bar sales and club nights that finance new music.

So unless they get help soon, more may be forced to close…which is undoubtedly damaging for Britain’s proud music history.

