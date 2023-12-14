Cats also love a game of fetch, study finds

Fetch is not just for dogs, according to a new study, which shows that cats also love to play the game.

A survey of almost 1,000 cat owners showed that while fetching isn't typical behaviour, cats often engage in the game without any formal training.

Playing fetch could also be beneficial for the welfare of cats and strengthen the bond between pet and owner, the study showed.

“Our findings show that cats dictate this behaviour to directly influence how their human owners respond," Jemma Forman, a doctoral researcher at the University of Sussex School of Psychology, where the research was carried out, said.

“Cats who initiated their fetching sessions played more enthusiastically with more retrievals and more fetching sessions per month," she added.

Animal behaviour psychologists at the universities of Sussex and Northumbria surveyed 924 owners of 1,154 cats (994 mixed-breed and 160 purebred) that play fetch to better understand how the felines played.

Most of the cats started playing fetch as kittens, with 96.7% reported to first fetch under the age of seven, and 60.7% under one.

Toys, crumpled paper, hair ties, cosmetics and bottle parts were found to be the most popular items to play with, while bedrooms and stairs were the top locations for a game of fetch.

