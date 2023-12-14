European leaders have agreed to open EU membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, in a move described as "a bad decision" by Hungary's leader Viktor Orban.

Mr Orban said on Wednesday that Hungary would block proposals for Ukraine to join the European Union, but then did not veto the decision to further talks.

He did, however, say Ukraine joining the bloc could lead to "unforeseeable consequences".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was happy with the outcome of the vote, which puts his country one step closer to joining the European Union.

"I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped. I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day," President Zelenskyy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"History is made by those who don’t get tired of fighting for freedom," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X that the move was a strong sign of support for Ukraine and it showed that Ukraine and Moldova "belong to the European family".

Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova both applied to join the European Union following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The European Commission recommended that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status in June last year, which was the first step of the long journey towards being given full membership.

During Thursday's meeting Georgia was also given candidate status, which Ukraine and Moldova each obtained in June 2022.

EU Council President Charles Michel said the EU would open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina "once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached".

Gaining membership to the EU can take years or even decades.

Countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions, including a commitment to the rule of law and other democratic principles.

