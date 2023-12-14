Downing Street has been accused of sending the wrong message to disabled people in Britain after confirming it will scrap the role of disabilities minister.

Instead, Number 10 will pass the responsibilities to an existing member of government, which disability charity Scope described as an "appalling and retrograde move".

The position had been vacant since Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle on December 7, which Scope said was the "longest gap without a minister in post in the last 30 years".

Following criticism after an apparent abandoning of the DWP role, a Number 10 spokesperson said on Thursday: “It will be an existing minister taking on the brief.”

Downing Street denied the move to make two ministers responsible for migration but no-one solely for disabilities amounted to a “downgrading” of the role.

“It’s not right. We will have a minister for disabled people who will lead on that important work,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

The disabilities minister post was not filled during Rishi Sunak's December 7 Cabinet reshuffle. Credit: PA

Pressed on the fact that the minister will not be dedicated solely to disability issues, he said: “What you will continue to see is a government showing strong support for disabled people and for disabled issues.”

Unsatisfied by Downing Street's explanation, Scope's director of strategy James Taylor said: “This is an appalling and retrograde move by the government. “What kind of message does this give to Britain’s 16 million disabled people? That – in the middle of a cost of living crisis - we are now less important? “Life costs more if you are disabled. There hasn’t been cost of living payment for disabled people this winter. And negative welfare rhetoric has ramped up this year. “We must have a minister for disabled people in government, to be a champion of disabled people and disability, and make sure policy doesn’t leave disabled people behind and disadvantaged.”

Serious concerns were raised by Scope over the prospect of having no one in this post. On Monday it wrote: "This is the longest gap without a minister in post in the last 30 years. "What kind of message does the government thinks this sends to the country's 16 million disabled people?

"We need this position to be a champion of disabled people, and make sure policy doesn’t leave disabled people disadvantaged. It’s time for the government stick to its promises, and take disability seriously."

Concerns were also raised in parliament, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt assuring a disabilities minister would be appointed "imminently".

Her statement followed a question from shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell, who said: "The prime minister's emergency reshuffle has left us with no disabilities minister.

"Given the Women and Equalities Select Committee's damning report on the government's disability strategy just last week, can the leader confirm that this position will be appointed before Christmas?"

In response, Ms Mordaunt said: "She is right that the minister for disability is a very important point and I'm sure that reshuffle announcement will be made imminently.

"But I would also just remind the House every government department has a disability lead in place."

