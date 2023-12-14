Israel vows to 'continue until the end' in Gaza despite international outcry

Israel is showing no signs of backing down from its assault on Gaza despite growing diplomatic isolation and international outcry.

Speaking to commanders yesterday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the offensive "until the end" and rejected calls for a ceasefire.

It came amid growing criticism over the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza, with US president Joe Biden suggesting Israel was losing international support over "indiscriminate bombing".

More than 18,600 Palestinians have now been killed in the strip since Israel launched its assault, according to Gaza health authorities. The attack was made in retaliation to the October 7 attack by Hamas which killed 1,200 people.

Over 100 Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers have been killed in the military's ground offensive in Gaza. The military suffered one of its deadliest days since the war began on Tuesday when it lost 10 soldiers, nine of whom were killed in an ambush in Gaza City.

Vowing to press ahead and dismissing an overwhelming UN General Assembly vote for a ceasefire, Mr Netanyahu said: “We are continuing until the end, there is no question.

More than 18,600 Palestinians have now been killed in the strip since Israel launched its assault, according to Gaza health authorities. Credit: Hatem Ali/AP

"I say this even given the great pain, and the international pressure. Nothing will stop us, we will continue until the end, until victory, nothing less.”

It comes as senior Israeli figures, including Mr Netanyahu, dismiss growing calls in the international community for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Responding to comments by US President Joe Biden on the issue this week, Israel's communications minister and member of Netanyahu's Likud party, Shlomo Karhi, said: "There will be no Palestinian state here.

"We will never allow another state to be established between the Jordan and the sea. We will never go back to Oslo."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown no sign of backing down. Credit: AP

Meanwhile the head of Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad has cancelled a planned trip to restart talks on a potential second hostage release deal, sources have told CNN.

The first round of exchanges of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners was mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

Mr Netanyahu's office believes 135 hostages remain in Gaza, 116 of whom are alive. However, formal negotiations to release them have not resumed since talks broke down in Doha earlier this month.

A source familiar with the negotiations said Hamas had been unresponsive to recent attempts to revive the hostage talks.

“There’s not an active negotiation, but there’s a real exploration of ideas for how to get this going,” the senior US official said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...