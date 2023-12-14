Laura Tobin: International Weather Summit Blog Post

This year the fifteenth edition of the International Weather Summit was held in Ischgl, a town and ski resort in Tyrol, western Austria, located in the Paznaun valley.

Laura Tobin broadcast live for Good Morning Britain at 2,500m from this stunning location where it was -5C and snowing.

The international meeting brought together a total of 40 television, radio and digital media presenters from 10 different countries.

Presenters from Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Holland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Greece and Catalonia participated.

It was really important for the presenters to meet, to talk about weather and climate change in their countries, how they communicate it to our audiences and what we could do better.

There were lectures which focused on the extraordinary weather phenomena in the Alpine region this year and their connection to global climate change.

From heatwaves to unusual precipitation and extreme snowfall: meteorologists from Austria, Germany and Switzerland have brought us the new reality of the Alps.

The meeting of presenters was very timely. During the conference, the UK Met Office announced that 2023, which is likely to be the hottest year ever recorded globally, could reach 1.5C of warming since pre industrial times.

This is a gloomy milestone we are aiming to stay below.

Weather presenters who attended the 15th International Weather Summit Credit: ITV News

It was all announced this week in The Decadal State of the Climate 2011-2020 Report that glaciers are declining at their fastest rate and that Europe has had the biggest decline, meaning ski resorts are at risk due to climate change.

In recent years the snow has come in last and with low totals, however this year western Europe ski resorts had their snowiest start to the season since 2010.

The ski season kicks off with a 'top of the mountain' concert, this year it was Demi Levato, in previous years the stars have been Elton John, Robbie Williams, Rihanna.

There was an awards evening where presenters enter weather broadcasts in three categories and participants voted for their favourite.

Laura Tobin won 'best outside broadcast' for a live at Stonehenge during the Summer Solstice.