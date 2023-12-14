More than 300,000 people expected to be homeless in England over Christmas

Homelessness levels in England this Christmas are expected to be 14% higher than last year, new analysis has shown.

The charity Shelter said that on any given night in 2023 an estimated 309,550 people were in some form of homelessness - the majority of whom were in temporary accommodation.

England's out of control housing crisis has been blamed for the trend. ITV News has previously reported how the situation has now pushed a record number of children out of their homes and onto the streets.

The charity described its research as a snapshot of the number of people recorded as homeless on any given night in 2023 - although most of the figures cover the first six months of the year.

Shelter said the analysis is the "most comprehensive overview of recorded homelessness in England", but it warned the true figure could be higher due to some "hidden homelessness" - such as sofa-surfing.

The analysis collated the most recent figures using official government statistics and data collected by Homeless Link - the national membership charity for organisations working directly with the homeless.

Figures on people in hostels or supported accommodation, and responses from some local authorities to Freedom of Information requests also contributed to Shelter's research.

Among the key findings were:

Full responses from some 40 local authorities showed that 1,604 adults and children were living in temporary accommodation arranged by social services as of the end of June this year.

The number of single homeless people living in hostels was estimated at 20,071, as of the same period.

Around 105,750 households were in temporary accommodation at the end of June - a new high since records began 25 years ago.

And the total number of children in temporary accommodation - a measure which was first recorded in 2004 - was 138,930 as of the end of June 2023.

The analysis comes as councils in England's capital have warned that refugees and asylum seekers are being made homeless "at an alarming rate", after being evicted from Home Office accommodation.

A cross-party group of councils in London said many of these people have no choice but to sleep on the streets, as under-resourced boroughs have no alternative accommodation to offer them.

Shelter Chief executive Polly Neate said: "The housing emergency is out of control. Chronic under-investment in social homes has left people unable to afford skyrocketing private rents and plunged record numbers into homelessness.

"It is appalling that the government has allowed thousands of families to be packed into damp and dirty B&Bs and hostel rooms, which are traumatising children and making people desperately ill.

"Until the government takes this emergency seriously, our frontline services will do everything they can to help people keep or find a safe home this winter."

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. That's why we are spending £2 billion to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping, including making £1 billion available so councils can give financial support for people to find a new home and move out of temporary accommodation.

"Temporary accommodation is an important way of making sure no family is without a roof over their head, but councils must ensure it is temporary and suitable for families, who have a right to appeal if it doesn't meet their household's needs.

"Through our Rough Sleeping Strategy, we will continue to work to end rough sleeping completely."

