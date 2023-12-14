Public showing ‘unwavering support’ for industrial action by nurses – RCN

The public offers “unwavering support” for nursing staff taking industrial action in 2024, research suggests.

A survey of more than 2,000 adults by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), a year since nursing staff took unprecedented strike action over pay, showed three in five continued to support their action.

The RCN said the level of support was the same as a year ago when nursing staff in England took strike action for the first time in the organisation’s history.

The survey showed that the public backs nursing staff striking over pay, staffing levels and working conditions, with 73% of respondents believing there are not enough nurses to care safely for patients in the NHS.

The voice of nursing is strong, and we will always speak up for our patients. The public knows that and it’s why they continue to back us. We will only get a safe NHS when we have enough nurses RCN chief nurse Professor Nicola Ranger

The RCN said it is common for one nurse to be left caring for 15 or more patients.

The RCN said it remains in dispute with the UK government over NHS nursing pay in England.

Unions including the RCN have criticised controversial new regulations on providing minimum levels of service during strikes.

The RCN said the new regulations would limit the rights of nursing staff to protest over poor pay and working conditions and “silence” their voice over patient safety concerns.

RCN chief nurse, Professor Nicola Ranger, said: “When politicians start canvassing voters and knocking on doors, nursing staff could again be standing on picket lines, fighting for fair pay and safe staffing levels.

“The voice of nursing is strong, and we will always speak up for our patients. The public knows that and it’s why they continue to back us. We will only get a safe NHS when we have enough nurses.

“But nursing staff continue to feel undervalued by those in power. No party is yet able to confidently say they can avoid further action in 2024.

“Political leaders must show they are ready to respect nursing staff, pay them fairly and addressing the staffing crisis.”