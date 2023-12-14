Four suspected Hamas members have been arrested in Germany and the Netherlands after planned potential terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe were uncovered, German prosecutors said.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody in Berlin, and one in the Rotterdam on Thursday.

In a statement, the suspects - named as Abdelhamid Al A, Mohamed B, Nazih R and Ibrahim El-R - were said to be “longstanding members of Hamas” who “have participated in Hamas operations abroad”.

Hamas, the militant group which governs the Gaza Strip, is considered a terrorist organisation in Europe.

Abdelhamid Al A was accused by prosecutors of having “started searching for an underground weapons cache in Europe no later than spring 2023”.

“The weapons were due to be taken to Berlin and kept in a state of readiness in view of potential terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe,” the statement added.

Following Hamas' October 7 attack in Israel, Abdelhamid Al A, Mohamed B and Nazih R travelled repeatedly from Berlin to look for the weapons, with Ibrahim El-R providing assistance.

Separately, three others were arrested in Denmark, with officials claiming to have stopped suspected terror plots.

Danish police said the suspects had “threads abroad” and were “related to criminal gangs,” but have not cited direct connections to Hamas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...