Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing as it may contain moths

Tesco has recalled one of its Christmas stuffing products due to the "possible presence of moths".

The supermarket giant said the warning applies to its Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix (130g), with a best before date of September 2024.

In a risk assessment, shared via the Food Standards Agency website, said: "This product has a presence of insects (moths), which makes it unsafe to eat."

Tesco said in a notice to customers that it is recalling a single batch, which is "unfit for human consumption".

Tesco apologised to its customers as it issued a warning message. Credit: Tesco/FSA

In a message to customers, the chain said: "Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

"Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."

The recall notice made no mention of how moths could have got inside the Christmas stuffing.

