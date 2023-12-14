A new male contraceptive pill has been tested on humans for the first time, having been a success on mice and monkeys.

Unlike the contraceptive pills currently taken by women, this male version is hormone-free.

Trials are being carried out on 16 men who have all decided not to have children and have all already had vasectomies, preventing any unexpected side effects impacting their chances of having children.

The pill, YCT-529, is a drug known as a retinoic acid receptor-alpha inhibitor, which prevents sperm production by blocking access to vitamin A.

The new pill is based on previous studies dating back more than 90 years, which have shown that depriving mice, rats and monkeys of vitamin A can cause infertility.

Previous attempts at creating a contraceptive pill for men have attempted to suppress testosterone to prevent sperm production, but this did not completely stop sperm production and has been linked to some complications.

If results from the trial, expected early next year, prove to be a success, more men will be invited to participate, both to test its effectiveness and to spot any additional side effects.

Would men actually take the pill?

Around a third of sexually active British men would consider taking a male version of the contraceptive pill, according to YouGov data from 2019. That's the same percentage as women who are currently taking it.

Gunda Georg, regents professor at the University of Minnesota’s College of Pharmacy, highlighted the fact that there has not been much innovation in the contraceptive space for decades.

“The world is ready for a male contraceptive agent, and delivering one that’s hormone-free is simply the right thing to do given what we know about the side effects women have endured for decades from the pill," she said.

Currently there are only two approved contraceptive options for men - vasectomies, which are effective but tough to reverse, and condoms, which protect against STIs but are less effective at preventing pregnancies.

Women have a bigger choice when it comes to contraception, including the pill, the coil, contraceptive injections and female condoms.

